Watch: Trevorrow's 'Jurassic World' Short 'Battle at Big Rock' in Full

"Where is everyone?" FX and NBC have released the surprise new short film titled Battle at Big Rock, following up the most recent Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, who is currently working on Jurassic World 3, the short just debuted on FX and is now available to watch online. Trevorrow explains the setup continuing directly after the end of FK: "You have these animals loose in an unfamiliar environment, they’re disoriented, struggling to adapt. The first people they run into are bound to be camping. I wanted to see that." He adds that, "it's a celebration of everything we love about the franchise" and a movie that they've always wanted to make. Battle at Big Rock stars André Holland, Melody Hurd, Natalie Martinez, and Pierson Salvador, and runs only 8 minutes. "There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans." This gets intense! Watch it below.

The short takes place one year after the events of the last film in Big Rock National Park, where dinosaurs are now living in our world. The story follows a family of four whose encounter with these wild animals becomes a terrifying fight for survival. Inspired by Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Battle at Big Rock is directed by American filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, director of the films Safety Not Guaranteed, Jurassic World, and The Book of Henry previously. The screenplay is written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising, and "The Adventures of Ledo and Ix"). Produced by Patrick Crowley and Frank Marshall. Featuring a Nasutoceratops and an Allosaurus dinsoaur. This was filmed in only five days in Ireland. "It felt like a first step into a larger world after the last film," Trevorrow said. For more info, visit io9. Drop by the official website, or follow @colintrevorrow. What did you think? Any good?