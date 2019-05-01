Watch: Trippy Animated Short 'Albatross Soup' is a Fun Thinking Puzzle

"A man walks off a boat. He walks into a restaurant and orders albatross soup. He takes one sip… pulls out a gun, and shoots himself to death. So… why did he kill himself?" That's the "thinking puzzle" question at the heart of this enthralling, fun animated short film. Albatross Soup is written and directed by Hong Kong born, Queens raised, and Brooklyn-based filmmaker Winnie Cheung, and it played at a number of major film festivals before arriving online to watch. Over 50 people were recorded trying to figure out the riddle using only "yes" or "no" questions. The mesmerizing animation is a visual representation of the riddle unraveling as we hear different questions and answers as to what's the real story. Not only is this short film entrancing to watch, it's quite fascinating to try to solve out the riddle with them - which is tragic in the end.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for premiering this short. From Vimeo: "Albatross Soup is a delightfully fluid animation that lyrically complements a chorus of voices attempting to investigate a puzzling suicide: A man gets off a boat. He walks into a restaurant and orders albatross soup. He takes one sip… pulls out a gun, and shoots himself to death. So…why did he kill himself?" Albatross Soup is written and directed by Winnie Cheung - find more of her work on Vimeo. The film took three years to complete and has since screened at the Fantasia Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, Sundance Film Festival, and Sundance Hong Kong. Featuring art / animation by Masayoshi Nakamura, illustration by Fiona Smyth, original music & sound by Dan Rosato. Made by Picture Farm & Cause + Effect. For more info, visit Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?