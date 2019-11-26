Watch: Unnerving One-Take Short Film 'Whiteout' by Lance Edmands

"Excuse me, sir? Are you okay?" In addition to Sam Mendes' long-take 1917 movie coming up this fall, we have another thrilling one-long-take film to watch right now. Whiteout is an 10-minute short film directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Lance Edmands, and it's a single-take drama set on a snowy road. When a young couple encounters a strange old man wandering in a snowstorm, they must decide if he needs help, or if he has more sinister intentions. Starring David Call and Sarah Tihany, with Patrick M. Walsh. It's a seriously suspenseful thriller that will turn your stomach. Edmands states that is intentions are to ask tough questions: "But what happens when we let our fear overwhelm our empathy?" It's a very provocative short that makes you confront your own feelings in a situation like this, a bit like Ruben Östlund's Force Majeure.

Original description from YouTube / Vimeo: "When a young couple encounters a strange old man wandering in a snowstorm, they must decide if he needs help, or if he has more sinister intentions." Whiteout is directed by Brooklyn-based editor & filmmaker Lance Edmands - he also directed the feature film Bluebird, plus a few other shorts, and edited the film Tiny Furniture. See more of his work on Vimeo. The screenplay is written by Lance Edmands and Sarah Tihany. Produced by Craig Butta and Kyle Martin. Featuring cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra, and original music by Mark Henry Phillips. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and played at the Oak Cliff Film Festival.