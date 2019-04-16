Watch: Video Breakdown for 'Lady Bird' Examines the Books & More

"Merrily we roll along, roll along! Catching at dreams…" Time for another fascinating video highlighting the books (and music) seen in a film. H. Nelson Tracy has debuted another "Reading List" video for Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird, pointing out various books and book passages and references throughout. He made one of these for Captain Fantastic a few years ago, and is back again with a new one for Lady Bird, and it's chock full of great (and not-so-great) books and music and magazines and more. It's a video essay, per se, though more of a pop culture / visual reference guide. I want more of these breakdown videos for pretty much every movie released every year, they're so mesmerizing and so well done. Enjoy this.

Thanks to Nelson for putting this together. For more info and a complete list of references included, visit YouTube and click "Show More". I love the way this video is put together - with the footage side-by-side to the book, even opening to specific chapters or passages referenced. I'm impressed that he even lists all the music throughout, including random songs that various characters sing, and other odd items like the golfing pillow and posters in her room and the historically-accurate "Playgirl" issues. Lady Bird is both written and directed by Greta Gerwig, first released in 2017. The film is available to rent/buy everywhere now. You can watch another "Reading List" video by Nelson examining Matt Ross' Captain Fantastic here. Any favorites?