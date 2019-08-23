Watch: Video of Incredible 658-Page Flipbook Made by Laika Animator

How cool is this?! We don't usually feature videos like this, but this time we have to make an exception and share it anyway. Andy Bailey (aka "Andymation") is a stop-motion animator at the indie studio Laika, who makes his own flipbooks in his spare time. Flipbooks are small paper books with illustrations on each page, so when you "flip" through them quickly the images come alive. It's an old school animation technique and it's very cool to see. He went all out this time and created a massive 658-page flipbook titled The Return of Grumpy Cloud. There's a plot and characters and lots of colors. The other great thing about this video is before he flips through the little book, he explains how he made it and gives a look at his creative process.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "This is the longest flipbook I have ever made! The Return of Grumpy Cloud. Special thanks to Lydia Boyd and Stacy Dean for their help on this project." The Return of Grumpy Cloud flipbook is made by Andy Bailey - who illustrated, constructed, and designed this entire flipbook himself. You can see his original "Grumpy Cloud" flipbook here. Andy is a stop-motion animator at Laika (in Oregon) who worked on their films ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, and Kubo and the Two Strings. Follow him on YouTube or Instagram for more updates. You can also visit his official "Andymation" shop to buy flipbook kits & learn more about his work. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?