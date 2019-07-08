Watch: Visit Our Clone-Filled Future in Sci-Fi Short 'The Replacement'

"Clones are people, too, sir!" Here's a very entertaining, thought-provoking sci-fi short film that we highly recommend watching. The Replacement is a short film written & directed by Sean Miller, now available to watch on Dust. This premiered at the Chicago Film Festival last year, won Best Short at Sci-Fi London, and has played at numerous other film festivals all over the world. The Replacement takes us into a future where clones are common, used as surrogates and as a way to help people improve their lives. But of course it gets out of hand. Mike McNamara stars as Abe, one of the few "originals" out there, who tries to fight back against the system and the clone-filled society. This is a cautionary tale about how we only think about progress, not the implications of new ideas, and how "the best of intentions can get us into places we didn't expect." This has a smart script and it gets very bleak. And don't forget: "If your clone can do, you can too!"

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this. Debuted by Dust. Original description from YouTube: "On election night, a janitor feels cheated out of a life he might have lived when his own clone becomes the President. He goes on a bender to seek justice, encountering new forms of prejudice, dismissal, and classism. In a society where the morality around cloning is dividing the masses, physically looking like the newly elected President has its own dangers…" The Replacement is written & directed by filmmaker Sean Miller - who got his start as a production assistant. Produced by Naz Khan. Featuring cinematography by Mike Bove, and music by Adam Robl & Shawn Sutta. "The Replacement was born out of an interest in technology out pacing society and cultural panic. We seem to be speeding toward faster solutions for our problems with little regard to the side effects they are having on culture as a whole." Visit the website. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?