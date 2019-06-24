Watch: Wedding Day Comedy Short 'Made Public' from Foster Wilson

"I know this poll had nothing to do with me, and everything to do with you." Here's a fun short film to give you a good laugh and lift your spirits, only a 14 minute reprieve from your day's activities. Made Public is a "multiple award-winning short film" made by Foster Wilson, her latest clever comedy narrative offering. This fantastic comedy short is set on a wedding day, and begins when a groom accidentally posts a poll on social media about their marriage and his bride suddenly freaks out about it. Starring Jeanine Mason and Josh Zuckerman, with Patrick Quinlan and Caroline Bloom. This is an ingenious short that seriously packs in quite a bit of social commentary on top of an amusing, enjoyable marriage story. It's not just about social media, it's also about society itself. Looking forward to seeing more from Foster, she's got a clever eye.

Thanks to Foster for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "On the eve of his wedding day, Dave commits a cardinal sin: His doubts about tying the knot go viral. Alone at the altar, the groom must confront his own cold feet, a Greek chorus of bridesmaids, and the bride herself - all to save his marriage before it's even begun." Made Public is directed by filmmaker Foster Wilson - follow her @thefosterwilson. She also made the shorts Platypus, Waffles, and Mia previously; you can visit her official website here. Produced by Lola Noh. The screenplay is written by Brian Leahy. Featuring cinematography by Katharine White, and music by Kevin Mathie. It won the Short Film Audience Award at the Bentonville Film Festival this year. For more info on Wilson's short, visit the official website and Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?