Watch: Weird Animated Short 'Song of a Toad' with Funky Characters

"You…ugly…butt…lump!" Time for something just a bit funky, and all kinds of weird. Song of a Toad is a short film made as a student project at the Film Academy Baden-Württemberg based in Southern Germany. Written and directed by Kariem Saleh, it took three years to develop and animate with a team of nearly 50 students and volunteers. The short film went on to win "Best in Show" at the Siggraph Computer Animation Festival in 2017. The Filmakademie presented the short on YouTube, and we just came across it recently. It's so odd and wacky and amusing that I couldn't help featuring it. Presented in German with English subtitles, featuring the voices of Andreas Mannkopff, Benjamin Hille, Gerald Friese. Saleh's Song of a Toad is about a human "carrying his unbeloved childhood right on his head – an old choleric toad." Give it a watch.

Thanks to Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg for sharing. Every month, a student project created at Filmakademie's Animationsinstitut is featured as a "Project of the Month" on their channel. Description from YouTube: "Song of a Toad is the story about a stressed out human being who is carrying his unbeloved childhood right on his head – an old choleric toad. As a prisoner of his own grown-up situation, he tries to ignore this grumpy childhood talking from above, but one day he is confronted with something he almost forgot." Song of a Toad is created and directed by Kariem Saleh - visit his official website. Produced by Alexandra Stautmeister. Featuring the music "Paradox Paradise" by John Guertler, Lars Voges, Jan Miserre, Tomas Svensson. For more info, visit Kariem's website or YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?