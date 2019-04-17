WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Weird Animated Short 'Song of a Toad' with Funky Characters

by
April 17, 2019
Source: YouTube

Song of a Toad Short Film

"You…ugly…butt…lump!" Time for something just a bit funky, and all kinds of weird. Song of a Toad is a short film made as a student project at the Film Academy Baden-Württemberg based in Southern Germany. Written and directed by Kariem Saleh, it took three years to develop and animate with a team of nearly 50 students and volunteers. The short film went on to win "Best in Show" at the Siggraph Computer Animation Festival in 2017. The Filmakademie presented the short on YouTube, and we just came across it recently. It's so odd and wacky and amusing that I couldn't help featuring it. Presented in German with English subtitles, featuring the voices of Andreas Mannkopff, Benjamin Hille, Gerald Friese. Saleh's Song of a Toad is about a human "carrying his unbeloved childhood right on his head – an old choleric toad." Give it a watch.

Song of a Toad - Ein Krötenlied Poster

Thanks to Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg for sharing. Every month, a student project created at Filmakademie's Animationsinstitut is featured as a "Project of the Month" on their channel. Description from YouTube: "Song of a Toad is the story about a stressed out human being who is carrying his unbeloved childhood right on his head – an old choleric toad. As a prisoner of his own grown-up situation, he tries to ignore this grumpy childhood talking from above, but one day he is confronted with something he almost forgot." Song of a Toad is created and directed by Kariem Saleh - visit his official website. Produced by Alexandra Stautmeister. Featuring the music "Paradox Paradise" by John Guertler, Lars Voges, Jan Miserre, Tomas Svensson. For more info, visit Kariem's website or YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

Find more posts: Animation, Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net