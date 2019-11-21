Watch: Wonderful Stop-Motion Short Film 'Sister' Made by Siqi Song

"Today, I want to tell you about my little sister." Always happy to feature stop-motion animation - shorts or features. This award-winning, wonderful stop-motion short is a very personal film from Chinese animator Siqi Song and it's worth just a few minutes of your time to watch. 妹妹 Sister is a stop-motion film about a man who thinks back to his childhood memories of growing up with an annoying little sister in China in the 1990s. What would his life have been like if things had gone differently? The voice is provided by Bingyang Liu, with Siqi Song doing most of the animation herself. This won the Jury Award for Animated Short at the Austin Film Festival and Best Animated Short at the competitive Hollyshorts Film Festival. Not only is it an emotional story, but the animation itself is lovely. I hope we'll see more fantastic films from Siqi Song soon.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this. Original description from YouTube: "A man remembers his childhood memories of growing up with an annoying little sister in 1990s China. How would his life have been if things had gone differently?" 妹妹 Sister is animated, edited, composited, and shot by Siqi Song - a Chinese director and animator, currently based in Los Angeles, and a graduate of the acclaimed animation school at CalArts. See more of her work on Vimeo. Featuring music by Karen Tanaka, and costume design by Jessica Dabovich. Distributed by Miyu Distribution. The short film won the Jury Award for Best Animation at Aspen Shortsfest, and played at numerous other film festivals. For more info on the short, visit SOTW or the official website. Follow Siqi here @songsiqi, or visit her website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?