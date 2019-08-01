Watch: Yves Paradis' Mind-Bending Improvised Animated Short 'M52'

It all starts with a cube. A person pushing a cube in the desert. Then what? What is this cube? Where are they pushing it? M52 is a creative, innovative short film experiment made by filmmaker Yves Paradis. He spent one full year making this improvised short, animating it one week at a time. Each week he would think of where to go, what to do, and follow that along taking us deep into the mesmerizing realms of space and time. This is kind of amazing, and really goes to some seriously trippy places. I also love the music in this - by composer Alexander Hohaus (here's his SoundCloud). There's really so much going on in this short, it's hard to make sense of all of it. Perhaps some hallucinogens might help? That's up to you. Enjoy this film.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "What if you made an improvised animated film one week at a time for one year starting only with the concept of a character pushing a big cube in the desert. Where would this story go? M52 is a 10 minutes animated short film made during one year as a creative challenge. The result is a surprising unexpected science fiction adventure into a distant future of mankind." M52 is directed and animated by Yves Paradis, a filmmaker from Montreal now based in Germany. For more of his work, visit his official website or follow him @YvesParadis. Featuring music by Alexander Hohaus. For info on the short, visit SOTW or Paradis' website. For more shorts, click here. Cool?