What is Real in Trailer for Mind-Bending Sci-Fi 'The Mandela Effect'

"Either we're sliding between parallel realities… or it's a simulation, and it's glitching out." Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for a trippy, indie sci-fi thriller titled The Mandela Effect, the latest made by filmmaker David Guy Levy. For those unfamiliar, the "Mandela Effect" is the theory that people collectively misremember something (the best example being: The Berenstain Bears). The odd feeling of being wrong makes some start to question reality or believe in alternate timelines. This plays with that concept and takes it even further, throwing in some The Matrix and Source Code vibes. The film follows a man who becomes obsessed with facts and events that have been collectively misremembered by thousands of people. Believing the phenomena to be the symptom of something much larger, his obsession eventually leads him to question reality itself. The film stars Charlie Hofheimer, Aleksa Palladino, Robin Lord Taylor, Madeleine McGraw, and Clarke Peters. I wasn't into this until the digital distortion kicks in, then it gets crazy cool.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Guy Levy's The Mandela Effect, direct from YouTube:

A man named Brendan (Charlie Hofheimer) becomes obsessed with various facts and events that have been collectively misremembered by thousands of people. Believing the phenomena to be the symptom of something larger, his obsession eventually leads him to question reality itself. The Mandela Effect is both written and directed by American producer / writer / filmmaker David Guy Levy, director of the films A Love Affair of Sorts and Would You Rather previously, and a producer on a number of other features and shorts. Produced by Joshua Fruehling, David Guy Levy, Steffen Schlachtenhaufen. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will debut The Mandela Effect in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 6th, 2019 coming up this fall. How does that look? Intrigued?