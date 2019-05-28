Where is the Money? Official Trailer for 'The Kleptocrats' Documentary

"The Malaysian people were defrauded on an enormous scale." Dogwoof has released an official trailer for an indie documentary titled The Kleptocrats, which is already available on VOD for anyone interested in watching. The film profiles and examines "one of the world's biggest financial crimes", in which $3.5 billion was stolen from a Malaysian government fund. Where did it go? The "money from the audacious scam flows into New York and Hollywood, where the thieves court A-list celebrities and even finance" Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street (talk about irony). "But investigative journalists from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Hollywood Reporter trace the money trail and unravel the scheme, the US Department of Justice gets involved, [and] the Prime Minister and his inner circle are implicated, assets are frozen, money is seized and the Malaysian people fight back." Sounds like one hell of a gripping thriller, and yet it's all real.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Sam Hobkinson & Havana Marking's doc The Kleptocrats, from YouTube:

In one of the world's biggest white-collar crimes, over 3.5 billion dollars were stolen from a Malaysian government fund. Investigative reporters from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Hollywood Reporter follow the money as it travels across the globe, financing everything from luxury real estate and decadent parties to Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street. Capturing white-collar crime at its greedy best, The Kleptocrats is tale of embezzlement, scams and greed run amok. The Kleptocrats is directed by veteran doc filmmakers Sam Hobkinson (of Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable previously) & Havana Marking (of the docs Afghan Star, Smash & Grab: The Story of the Pink Panthers previously). This premiered at DOC NYC last year, and also played at CPH:DOX this year. Dogwoof has just released The Kleptocrats doc straight-to-VOD - it's available now. More more info, visit the official website.