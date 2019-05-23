Who is He? Official Trailer for 'The Black Godfather' Doc on Netflix

"He became that mentor for us all. He became that Godfather." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled The Black Godfather, introducing us to one of the most beloved behind-the-scenes men in the world: Clarence Avant. Not many know of him, but everyone knows the people he coached and advised - from presidents to athletes to major entertainers of all kinds. Directed by Oscar-nominee Reginald Hudlin and featuring interviews with Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Bill Withers, Snoop Dogg, P. Diddy, Lionel Richie, Suzanne de Passe, David Geffen, Jerry Moss, Cicely Tyson, and Jamie Foxx, among others, The Black Godfather documentary pulls the curtain back on the maestro himself, shining a spotlight on the man who's spent his entire career ensuring that it shined on others. This seems like an entertaining and amusing documentary, that also looks like it's packed with some great intelligence and wisdom. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Reginald Hudlin's doc The Black Godfather, from YouTube:

For decades, the world's most high profile entertainers, athletes, and politicians have all turned to a single man for advice during the most pivotal moments in their lives and careers, including Grammy Award winners, Hall of Famers, a Heavyweight Champion of the World, and two U.S. Presidents. That man is Clarence Avant. The Black Godfather documentary charts the exceptional and unlikely rise of Avant, a music executive whose trailblazing behind-the-scenes accomplishments impacted the legacies of icons such as as Bill Withers, Quincy Jones, Muhammad Ali, Hank Aaron, and Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Driven by a sense of equality, loyalty, and justice, Avant left the Jim Crow south behind to emerge as a powerhouse negotiator at a time when deep-seated racism penetrated every corner of America. Avant defied notions of what a black executive could do, redefining the industry for entertainers and executives of color and leaving a legacy of altruism for others to emulate. The Black Godfather film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, of the films House Party, Boomerang, The Great White Hype, The Ladies Man, Serving Sara, Marshall, and lots of other TV work previously. Netflix will debut Hudlin's The Black Godfather in select theaters + streaming starting on June 7th next month. Anyone interested in this?