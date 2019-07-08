Wicked Angelina Jolie in First Full 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Trailer

"There is no union! There will be no wedding!" Disney has debuted a full-length trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the dark sequel to the live-action Maleficent movie from 2014. The teaser trailer dropped a few months ago, but now we get a full look and damn this seems very dark and extra wicked. Inspired by Disney's Sleeping Beauty, we follow the story of young Aurora and her relationship to Maleficent, the "evil witch" who poisoned the princess and wants to rule over everyone. Angelina Jolie returns to star as the iconic witch, with Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, plus a cast including Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Robert Lindsay, Ed Skrein, Juno Temple, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kae Alexander, David Gyasi, and Judith Shekoni. So does this look any better? Is anyone excited for this sequel? Seems like they're trying too hard to make it look more epic than it truly is.

Here's the first full-length trailer for Joachim Rønning's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Rønning's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil here, to see the intro again.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning, who co-directed the films Bandidas, Max Manus: Man of War, Kon-Tiki, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales previously. The screenplay is written by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, from a story by Linda Woolverton. Disney will release Rønning's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in theaters everywhere starting October 18th this fall.