Wild Trailer for Daniel Scheinert's 'The Death of Dick Long' from A24

"Did you hear about the murder?" A24 has unveiled the first official trailer for a wacky, hilarious, extra weird indie dark comedy called The Death of Dick Long. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to some divisive reviews, but that's what makes it so good. From director Daniel Scheinert (of Swiss Army Man), the film is about Zeke, played by Michael Abbott Jr., and Earl, played by Andre Hyland, two friends who are just too dumb to figure out how to cover up for their other friend's accidental death. The cast includes Virginia Newcomb, Sarah Baker, Jess Weixler, Sunita Mani, Roy Wood Jr., Poppi Cunningham, and Janelle Cochrane. It's some sort of wild, redneck dark comedy, that some will find hilarious, others will find too dumb. Up to you to decide? At least the poster is amazing. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Scheinert's The Death of Dick Long, on A24's YouTube:

Dick died last night, and Zeke (Michael Abbott Jr.) and Earl (Andre Hyland) don't want anybody finding out how. That's too bad though, cause news travels fast in small-town Alabama. The Death of Dick Long is directed by American filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, one half of the duo known as the "Daniels" who made Swiss Army Man together previously, as well as numerous music videos; this is the first film he is directing solo. The screenplay is written by Billy Chew. It's produced by Daniel Scheinert, Melodie Sisk, and Jonathan Wang. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A24 will release Scheinert's The Death of Dick Long in select theaters starting September 27th this fall. Anyone into this? So, how DID Dick die?