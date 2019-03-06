Wild Trailer for 'Framing John DeLorean' Doc Hybrid on the Car Maker

"We were heading for insolvency." IFC Films has unveiled the trailer for a documentary titled Framing John DeLorean, which is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival before it opens in theaters this summer. From the doc directors of The Atomic States of America, Batman & Bill, and 11/8/16, this film is a bit of a hybrid doc + feature, combining archival footage and interviews with fun recreation footage starring Alec Baldwin as the infamous John DeLorean. He was more than just the man who created the iconin car (from Back to the Future), John DeLorean was also a con man, drug trafficker, and womanizer. The film "covers the enigmatic automaker’s rise to stardom and shocking fall from grace. Interviews with [his] colleagues, employees, lawyers, friends and family who knew him best are interspersed with dramatized vignettes." The small cast also includes Morena Baccarin, Josh Charles, Dean Winters, and Michael Rispoli. There is an actual feature film about John, titled Driven coming up, but this doc looks wildly fascinating anyway.

Here's the first trailer for Don Argott & Sheena M. Joyce's doc Framing John DeLorean, from YouTube:

Money, power, politics, drugs, scandal, and fast cars. The incredible story of John DeLorean is the stuff of a Hollywood screenwriter's dreams. But who was the real John DeLorean? To some, he was a renegade visionary who revolutionized the automobile industry. To others, he was the ultimate con man. For the first time, this film recounts the extraordinary life and legend of the controversial automaker, tracing his meteoric rise through the ranks of General Motors, his obsessive quest to build a sports car that would conquer the world, and his shocking fall from grace on charges of cocaine trafficking. Interweaving a treasure trove of archival footage with dramatic vignettes starring Alec Baldwin, Framing John DeLorean is a gripping look at a man who gambled everything in his pursuit of the American Dream. Framing John DeLorean is co-directed by doc filmmakers Don Argott (Rock School, The Art of the Steal, Last Days Here, As the Palaces Burn) & Sheena M. Joyce, both of whom directed the docs The Atomic States of America, Batman & Bill, and 11/8/16 together previously. This is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival next month. IFC will then release Framing John DeLorean in select theaters + on VOD starting June 7th this summer.