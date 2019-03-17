Will Brittain is a Contemporary Neanderthal in First Trailer for 'William'

"You're holding him back!" Dada Films has debuted the first trailer for a peculiar indie film titled William, about the modern Neanderthal man. Two scientists decide to (re)create a Neanderthal human using ancient DNA from a Neanderthal bog body. And so we meet: William. He must learn to exist in a world where he is the ultimate outsider, the only Neanderthal on the planet. Will Brittain (seen in Everybody Wants Some, Kong: Skull Island) plays William, with a cast including Waleed Zuaiter, Maria Dizzia, Beth Grant, Christian Convery, and Kevin Dzah. I recall that someone was trying to make a film (or series) based on those cave man commercials. Looks like something similar, or at least one version of that idea. This take on the modern Neanderthal concept actually looks quite good, lead by a strong lead performance. I'm intrigued.

Here's the first full-length trailer for Tim Disney's William, direct from YouTube (found via TMB):

Doctors Julian Reed and Barbara Sullivan, fall in love with each other and with the idea of cloning a Neanderthal from ancient DNA. Against the express directive of University administrators they follow through on this audacious idea. The result is William: the first Neanderthal to walk the earth for some 35,000 years. William tries his best to fit into the world around him. But his distinctive physical features and his unique way of thinking--his "otherness"--set him apart. William's story is powerful and unique, but his struggle to find love and assert his own identity in a hostile world is universal -- and timeless. William is directed by producer / filmmaker Tim Disney, of the films A Question of Faith, Tempesta, and American Violet previously. The screenplay is written by J.T. Allen and Tim Disney. Dada Films will release Disney's William in select theaters starting April 12th this spring. For more, visit the film's official website.