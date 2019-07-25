Will Smith vs Will Smith in Second Trailer for Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man'

"Look what we created… You should be flattered." Paramount has debuted the second official trailer for Gemini Man, the next big movie made by Ang Lee (following Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk). The first trailer wasn't that impressive, but this second one amps things up and sets the stakes a bit better. This sci-fi action thriller is about an aging hitman, as played by Will Smith, who finds himself facing off against a younger clone of himself. A bit like Looper, but about a clone who doesn't realize he's a clone, and without any time travel. Lee shot this at 120FPS, also known as HFR , but they're not mentioning this at all in the marketing anymore. The key visual effects are being handled by Weta Digital. The main cast includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong, Linda Emond, Ralph Brown, and Theodora Miranne. This looks alright, and there's some cool reveals in this trailer - lots of nifty masks. Check it out.

Here's the second official trailer for Ang Lee's Gemini Man, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

You can watch the first trailer for Ang Lee's Gemini Man here, or the behind-the-scenes featurette.

Henry Brogen (Will Smith), an aging assassin attempting to exit his career, finds himself going against a younger clone of himself who can predict his every move. Gemini Man is directed by acclaimed Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee, director of many great films including The Wedding Banquet, Sense and Sensibility, The Ice Storm, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Hulk, Brokeback Mountain, Lust, Caution, Life of Pi, Taking Woodstock, and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk previously. The screenplay is written by Billy Ray, Jonathan Hensleigh, Andrew Niccol, Stephen J. Rivele, Christopher Wilkinson, and David Benioff; from an original concept created by Darren Lemke. Featuring visual effects by Weta Digital. Paramount will release Ang Lee's Gemini Man in theaters everywhere starting October 11th, 2019 this fall. Does this look better?