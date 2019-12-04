Willem Dafoe in First Trailer for Alaskan Sled Dog Survival Movie 'Togo'

"Got one more in ya, pup?" Disney has debuted an official trailer for another big sled dog adventure survival movie titled Togo, to go along with their Call of the Wild adaptation (arriving in theaters next March). This movie is going straight to their streaming service Disney+, skipping theaters entirely. This movie tells the story of the sled dog Togo, who led the famous 1925 serum run to Nome, Alaska, running over 300+ miles with his musher Leonhard Seppala. Togo is the third movie we've featured this year about the 1925 serum run and the dogs involved in it - including Great Alaskan Race and Disney's own Call of the Wild. In the movie, Willem Dafoe stars as Leonhard Seppala, with a cast including Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Michael Gaston, Michael McElhatton, Jamie McShane, Michael Greyeyes, as well as Thorbjørn Harr. This looks better than any of the other sled dog movies, might be worth a watch afterall.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ericson Core's Togo movie, direct from Disney's YouTube:

An Original Movie starring Willem Dafoe and Julianne Nicholson, Togo is the untold true story set in the winter of 1925 that treks across the treacherous terrain of the snowy Alaskan tundra for an exhilarating and uplifting adventure that will test the strength, courage, determination of one man, Leonhard Seppala, and his lead sled dog, Togo. Disney's Togo is directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker Ericson Core, director of the movies Invincible and Point Break (the remake) previously; he also worked as the DP on Payback, The Fast and the Furious, and Daredevil. The screenplay is written by Tom Flynn, based on the true story of the 1925 serum run. Disney will release Core's Togo movie direct to streaming on their Disney+ service starting December 20th coming up this month. For more, follow @disneyplus. Who's interested?