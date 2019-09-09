William Shatner in Portal to Hell Horror Film 'Devil's Revenge' Trailer

"I gotta get rid of this curse against our family, otherwise we're never going to be out of danger." An official trailer for an indie low budget horror tilted Devil's Revenge has debuted, which was (apparently) originally written by William Shatner. The final script is credited to Maurice Hurley. This is made by a director who has been making Asylum films for a while, and it definitely has that awful straight-to-bargain-bin look and feel. An archaeologist returns from a cave expedition that contains a cursed relic that's also a portal to Hell. He discovers that the only way to stop the curse on his family is to go back to the cave and destroy the relic. This has some crazy monsters in it, and lots of bad acting. Starring Jeri Ryan, William Shatner, Ciara Hanna, Jason Brooks, Robert Scott Wilson, and Michael Yahn. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jared Cohn's Devil's Revenge, direct from Cleopatra's YouTube:

In the film, a down-on-his-luck archaeologist (Jason Brooks) returns from a cave expedition that contains a cursed relic that’s also a portal to Hell. He discovers that the only way to stop the curse on his family is to go back to the cave and destroy the relic. Devil's Revenge is directed by actor / filmmaker Jared Cohn, of numerous other (Asylum) films including Hold Your Breath, Hulk Blood Tapes, Little Dead Rotting Hood, Devil's Domain, Death Pool, After School Special, The Domicile, Atlantic Rim: Resurrection, and Alien Predator previously. The screenplay is written by Maurice Hurley. Cleopatra Ent. will release Cohn's Devil's Revenge direct-to-VOD starting on October 1st, then on DVD & Blu-ray later in October. Anyone?