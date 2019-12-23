Witty Second Trailer for Guy Ritchie's Crime Comedy 'The Gentlemen'

"There once was a young and foolish dragon, who came to ask a wise and cunning lion about acquiring his territory." STX Films has debuted a second official trailer for The Gentlemen, the new crime comedy from British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, a return to his London roots following up Disney's Aladdin last year. This is opening in theaters in just a few more weeks, hence the new trailer drop following the first one from a few months ago. Ritchie's The Gentlemen stars Matthew McConaughey as a "very British drug lord", who is actually an American expat, who is trying to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires - which kicks off "plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail" galore. Featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, & Colin Farrell. This looks crazy fun, crazy ridiculous, and just crazy. Can't wait.

Here's the second trailer (+ extra posters) for Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, direct from STX's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen here, to see the original reveal.

From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes The Gentlemen, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. The Gentlemen is both written and directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, director of the films Lock Stock & Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes and sequel A Game of Shadows, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Disney's live-action Aladdin previously. From a story by Guy Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. Produced by Ivan Atkinson and Guy Ritchie. STX will debut Ritchie's The Gentlemen in theaters on January 24th, 2020 at the beginning of next year.