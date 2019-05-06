'Wonders of the Sea' Doc Official US Trailer with Jean-Michel Cousteau

"People protect what they love." Screen Media Films has debuted an official US trailer for the underwater documentary Wonders of the Sea, which was originally made and shown in 3D but is just being released straight-to-VOD in the US next month. Wonders of the Sea is co-produced and co-directed by Jean-Michel Cousteau, one of Jacques Cousteau's children, who has been making underwater films for many, many years. The doc was filmed over three years in locations ranging from Fiji to the Bahamas. The cast includes Céline Cousteau, Fabien Cousteau, and Jean-Michel Cousteau. Along with Arnold Schwarzenegger, who talks about how important it is to save our oceans and our planet. "Don’t ever ever buy into the idea that the environment ought to be a political issue… there is no democrat or republican air, there is no democrat or republican water. We breath the same air and we drink the same water," he said at the film's premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2017. Looks like a stunningly gorgeous film to watch with your whole family.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Cousteau & Mantello's doc Wonders of the Sea, from YouTube:

Narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Jean-Michel Cousteau and his family embark on an awe-inspiring underwater voyage. From Fiji to the Bahamas, they dive alongside mysterious sea life and share a love of the ocean with viewers of all ages. Wonders of the Sea is co-directed by documentary filmmakers Jean-Michel Cousteau (the first son of iconic filmmaker Jacques Cousteau; a veteran producer and director of the feature film Cousteau: Alaska: Outrage at Valdez previously) & Jean-Jacques Mantello (director of OceanWorld 3D, Air Racers 3D, and other nature docs/projects). This first premiered at the San Sebastián Film Festival in 2017, and also played at CPH:DOX last year. It will not be released in 3D in America. Screen Media Films will release Cousteau & Mantello's Wonders of the Sea doc direct-to-VOD starting June 4th, 2019 coming up next month. For more info, visit the film's official website here. Who wants to see this doc?