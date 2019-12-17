Yet Another Full-Length Trailer for Pixar's Fantasy Adventure 'Onward'

"I told them about the map! I told them about the gem! I told them about the curse!" Disney has released one more official US trailer for Pixar's Onward - their next big movie, both written and directed by Dan Scanlon (of Monsters University). This is technically the fourth trailer we've posted, including the original teaser and another international trailer recently. Onward is set in a "suburban fantasy world" and follows these two elf brothers who could not be more unalike. Tom Holland voices Ian Lightfoot, and Chris Pratt voices his brother Barney Lightfoot. The only other main voices listed include Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The two brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. The more we see of this, the better it looks, though each trailer seems even wackier than the last. But I'm still onboard.

Here's the fourth official trailer (+ new poster) for Dan Scanlon's Onward, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers, Ian & Barney Lightfoot (Tom Holland & Chris Pratt) embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Pixar's Onward is both written and directed by animation filmmaker Dan Scanlon, director of the Pixar movie Monsters University, as well as a mockumentary film titled Tracy previously. Scanlon first started out working as a storyboard artist before becoming a director. It's produced by Kori Rae, and executive produced by Pete Docter. Disney + Pixar will release Scanlon's Onward in theaters everywhere starting on March 6th, 2020 early next year. For more updates on the film, follow @Pixar or @MrDanScanlon. See the first teaser again. Thoughts? Looking good?