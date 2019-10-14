Yet Another Trailer for Disney Animation's Magical Sequel 'Frozen II'

"Be careful… This village will challenge you every step of the way." Disney UK has released yet another new official trailer for the highly anticipated sequel Frozen II (or just Frozen 2). We've already seen three other trailers before this, including the original teaser, but with a month to go they're kicking the marketing into high gear. More trailers, more posters, more marketing galore! The first movie from 2013 is renowned all over the world and beloved by audiences young and old. This time they venture north into a mysterious foggy "Enchanted Forest" where they learn the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom. Featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, plus Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown; with new music from Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. It looks like yet another fun, magical, mysterious adventure with all these beloved characters.

Here's the third full trailer (+ poster) for Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee's Frozen II, from Disney's YouTube:

You can still see the teaser trailer for Disney's Frozen II here, or the first full-length trailer or second one.

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are going far in the forest to know the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom. The highly anticipated sequel to Disney Animation's global phenomenon Frozen, originally released in 2013. Frozen 2 is once again directed by animation filmmakers Jennifer Lee (screenwriter for Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Zootopia, and A Wrinkle in Time) and Chris Buck (also director of Surf's Up and Tarzan previously), who both co-directed the first Frozen movie as well. Produced by Peter Del Vecho. The screenplay is written by Allison Schroeder, from characters created by Jennifer Lee. Disney will release Buck & Lee's Frozen II in theaters everywhere starting on November 22nd, 2019 later this fall. Looking good?