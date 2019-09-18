Yet Another New Trailer for Gomez-Rejon's 'The Current War' Movie

"You are building miracles out of thin air!" 101 Studios has just released a second official trailer for The Current War (the "Director's Cut"), following their first trailer. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival a few years ago, but got caught up in the Weinstein debacle. With more time following dismal reviews at TIFF, the film has been re-edited and tweaked, ready to be presented again in select theaters this fall. From Me and Earl and the Dying Girl director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, comes this dramatic, "electric" thriller about the early days of electricity and light bulbs, and the major business-vs-innovation battle of wits. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison, Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse, and Nicholas Hoult as Nikola Tesla, also joined by Katherine Waterston, Tom Holland, Tuppence Middleton, Damien Molony, and Matthew Macfadyen. Very interesting to see them selling this as The Current War: Director's Cut, trying to build interest when no one really cares. But I still do want to see this.

Here's the second 2019 trailer (+ intl. poster) for Alfonso Gomez-Rejon's The Current War

You can still view the other 2019 trailer for Alfonso Gomez-Rejon's The Current War here

The epic story of the cutthroat competition between the greatest inventors of the industrial age over whose electrical system would power the new century. Backed by J.P. Morgan, Thomas Edison dazzles the world by lighting Manhattan. But Westinghouse, aided by Nikola Tesla, has seen fatal flaws in Edison’s direct current design. Igniting a war of currents, Westinghouse and Tesla bet everything on risky and dangerous alternating current. The Current War is directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, of the two films Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and The Town That Dreaded Sundown previously, as well as episodes of "American Horror Story". The screenplay is by Michael Mitnick. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017, and also played at the Austin & Napa Valley Film Festivals that year. After being delayed as a release from The Weinstein Company, the film was sold to 101 Studios. They will finally release Gomez-Rejon's The Current War in select US theaters starting on October 25th next month.