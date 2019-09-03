Zach Galifianakis in Trailer for Netflix's 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie'

"Here's to the crazy ones! The misfits… And ding dongs…" Netflix has launched the trailer for Between Two Ferns: The Movie, a feature film based on the cult classic comedy series called "Between Two Ferns" that originated on Funny or Die. The goofy interview series takes things on the road for this film. Zach and his oddball crew take a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews. It's described as "a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years." Debuting on Netflix later this month. Starring Zach Galifianakis, Lauren Lapkus, Ryan Gaul, and Jiavani Linayo. With cameo appearances by: Matthew McConaughey, Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Dinklage, David Letterman, Tiffany Haddish, John Legend, Adam Scott, Brie Larson, Jon Hamm, Awkwafina, and other "celebrities". Yeah, this looks exactly as wacky and weird as it should be.

Here's the official trailer for Scott Aukerman's Between Two Ferns: The Movie, from Netflix's YouTube:

Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show "Between Two Ferns" and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Between Two Ferns: The Movie is directed by American writer / producer Scott Aukerman, making his first feature film after creating the "Between Two Ferns" series, and other TV work previously. The screenplay is by Scott Aukerman and Zach Galifianakis. Produced by Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Caitlin Daley, and Aukerman and Galifianakis. Netflix will release Aukerman & Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns: The Movie streaming exclusively starting September 20th this month. First impression? Funny?