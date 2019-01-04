Zach McGowan as Chuck Wepner in Boxing Film 'The Brawler' Trailer

"I'm Chuck." "I know who you are…" Vertical Entertainment has unveiled the first official trailer for The Brawler, a new boxing film from produce / director Ken Kushner. The Brawler is yet another telling of the true story of boxer Chuck Wepner, a man from Bayonne, New Jersey who becomes an underdog boxer and gets a shot to fight the champ. Chuck is the real life inspiration behind the Rocky movies, and his story was already profiled in another film titled simply Chuck, with Liev Schreiber playing Wepner in that one. The Brawler stars Zach McGowan (from Dracula Untold, "The 100", "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") as Chuck, with a cast including Amy Smart, Joe Pantoliano, Taryn Manning, and Burt Young. This doesn't look like it's going to be any good, unfortunately, seems the other Chuck film is the better choice between these two.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ken Kushner's The Brawler, direct from YouTube:

The true story of Chuck Wepner (Zach McGowan), a liquor salesman from Bayonne, New Jersey who got his shot at the Heavy Weight Champion of the World. His battle with Ali is just the beginning of a wild ride that takes him from Jersey to Hollywood. The Brawler is directed by American producer / filmmaker Ken Kushner, director of various films including Clearview, Shadow Park, Chepachet, Murderland, Tapestry, When the Devil Comes, The Psychotics, and Barcelona Baby previously. The screenplay is written by Robert Dibella and Ken Kushner. The film hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise, as far as we know. Vertical Entertainment will debut Kushner's The Brawler in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 18th later this month. For more info and updates, visit Vertical Ent's website. First impression? Interested?