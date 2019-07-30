Zack Robidas in Trailer for Virtual Reality Sci-Fi Thriller 'Empathy Inc.'

"Walk a mile in the shoes of the less fortunate, and when you wake up, no matter what problems you have in your real life – feel that much better." Dark Star Pictures has debuted an official trailer for a rad indie sci-fi thriller titled Empathy, Inc., from writer/director Yedidya Gorsetman (of Jammed previously). This first premiered at Cinepocalypse last year, and also played at the Brooklyn Horror Festival, plus Austin and Philadelphia Film Festivals. Empathy, Inc. is about an investor in a VR startup – using a technology called "Xtreme Virtual Reality" – who discovers that the reality the company provides isn't so virtual. Not entirely original, but a cool idea anyway. Starring Zack Robidas, Kathy Searle, Jay Klaitz, Eric Berryman, AJ Cedeno, Charmaine Reedy, Fenton Lawless, Anthony Mangano, and Karen Lynn Gorney. This has such a nifty, lo-fi look and feel – like Pi or Primer, mashed up together with virtual reality and startups.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Yedidya Gorsetman's Empathy Inc., direct from YouTube:

Hotshot venture capitalist Joel has a multimillion-dollar deal go up in smoke, and he and his actress wife Jessica are forced to move in with her parents and start from scratch. At the lowest and most desperate moment in his life, Joel meets old friend Nicolaus and his business partner Lester, who are seeking investors in a new technology known as XVR—Xtreme Virtual Reality—from their company Empathy, Inc., which is said to offer the most realistic and moving experiences for users by placing them in the lives of the less fortunate. Joel gets the startup its funds but soon discovers that the tech's creators have far more sinister uses in store for their creation and that the reality it provides its customers isn't virtual. Empathy Inc. is directed by New York-based filmmaker Yedidya Gorsetman, his second feature film after making Jammed previously. The screenplay is written by Gorsetman and Mark Leidner. This premiered at the Cinepocalypse Film Festival last year. Dark Star Pictures will release Empathy Inc. in select US theaters starting September 13th, then on VOD starting September 24th this fall. Anyone into this? Thoughts?