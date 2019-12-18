Zoey Deutch in Full-Length Trailer for Indie Crime Comedy 'Buffaloed'

"There's an amazing feeling you get when you find your true calling." Magnolia has released the full-length official trailer an indie crime-ish comedy titled Buffaloed, which we featured the teaser for just yesterday. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and is opening in theaters this February. Set in the underworld of debt-collecting, the film follows the homegrown hustler Peg Dahl, who will do anything to escape Buffalo, New York for good. If you've ever been to Buffalo, you will definitely understand. This stars Zoey Deutch as Peg Dahl, as well as Judy Greer, Jai Courtney, Noah Reid, & Jermaine Fowler. It's described as "a hilarious and timely comedy about one woman rewriting the rules of The Man's game." This looks like everything you'd expect in an indie dark comedy about a young woman trying to escape her town.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Tanya Wexler's Buffaloed, direct from Mangolia's YouTube:

Buffalo is the debt collection capital of America, though Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) never saw herself in that world. She's bet on her sharp mind—and even sharper mouth—to get her out of town and into an Ivy League university. But when an acceptance letter to the school of her dreams arrives, she quickly realizes the cruel impossibility of paying tuition. A chance phone call changes everything and leads her into the lucrative yet complex and shady business of delinquent debt collection. She's a natural and soon running her own shop, but at what cost? Buffaloed is directed by American filmmaker Tanya Wexler, director of the movies Finding North, Ball in the House, and Hysteria previously. The screenplay is written by Brian Sacca. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia will release Wexler's Buffaloed in select US theaters starting February 14th, 2020 coming up in the next few months. Looking any good?