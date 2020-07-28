2020 Venice Film Festival Official Selection with Guadagnino & Zhao

The Venice Film Festival has officially announced its selection of films playing at the historic film festival in 2020. Venezia (as it is known) will be the very first major festival to return this year ever since everything shut down in March. Celebrating their 77th year, and with no intention of cancelling despite safety concerns, the festival has revealed a bevy of documentary and feature films that will be premiering on the Lido at the end of the summer. Venice 2020 runs from September 2nd to September 12th. The two highlights of the line-up are: The Rider director Chloe Zhao's new film Nomadland starring Frances McDormand, and Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino's doc film Salvatore, about a "Shoemaker of Dreams". We are planning to cover the festival, at least to see how a festival works in this strange coronavirus time. And, of course, to see if there are any unique discoveries worthy of breaking out worldwide. Full list below.

Here's the complete selection of 2020 films directly from Venice, including the director for easy reference.

OPENING NIGHT FILM:

Lacci - dir. Daniele Luchetti (Out of Competition)

COMPETITION (VENEZIA 77):

In Between Dying - dir. Hilal Baydarov

Le Sorelle Macaluso - dir. Emma Dante

The World to Come - dir. Mona Fastvold

Nuevo Orden - dir. Michel Franco

Lovers - dir. Nicole Garcia

Laila In Haifa - dir. Amos Gitai

Dear Comrades - dir. Andrei Konchalovsky

Wife of a Spy - dir. Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Sun Children - dir. Majid Majidi

Pieces of a Woman - dir. Kornel Mundruczo

Miss Marx - dir. Susanna Nicchiarelli

Padrenostro - dir. Claudio Noce

Notturno - dir. Gianfranco Rosi

Never Gonna Snow Again - dir. Malgorzata Szumowska

The Disciple - dir. Chaitanya Tamhane

And Tomorrow the Entire World - dir. Julia Von Heinz

Quo Vadis, Aida? - dir. Jasmila Zbanic

Nomadland - dir. Chloe Zhao

OUT OF COMPETITION (FICTION):

Lasciami Andare - dir. Stefano Mordini

Mandibules - dir. Quentin Dupieux

Love After Love - dir. Ann Hui

Assandira - dir. Salvatore Mereu

The Duke - dir. Robert Michell

Night in Paradise - dir. Park Hoon-Jung

Mosquito State - dir. Filip Jan Rymsza

OUT OF COMPETITION (NON-FICTION):

Sportin' Life - dir. Abel Ferrara

Crazy, Not Insane - dir. Alex Gibney

Greta - dir. Nathan Grossman

Salvatore – Shoemaker of Dreams - dir. Luca Guadagnino

Final Account - dir. Luke Holland

La Verite Su La Dolce Vita - dir. Giussepe Pedersoli

Molecole - dir. Andrea Segre

Narciso Em Ferias - dirs. Renato Terra & Ricardo Calil

Paolo Conte, Via Con Me - dir. Giorgio Verdelli

Hopper/Welles - dir. Orson Welles

City Hall - dir. Frederick Wiseman

OUT OF COMPETITION (SPECIAL):

Princess Europe - dir. Camille Lotteau

30 Monedas (Episode One) - dir. Alex De La Iglesia

Omelia Contadina - dirs. Alica Rohrwacher & JR

HORIZONS (ORIZZONTI):

Apples - dir. Christos Nikou

La Troisieme Guerre - dir. Giovanni Aloi

Milestone - dir. Ivan Ayr

The Wasteland - dir. Ahmad Bahrami

The Man Who Sold His Skin - dir. Kaouther Ben Hania

I Predatori - dir. Pietro Castellitto

Mainstream - dir. Gia Coppola

Genus Pan - dir. Lav Diaz

Zanka Contact - dir. Ismael El Iraki

Guerre E Pace - dirs. Martina Parenti & Massimo D’Anolfi

La Nuit Des Rois - dir. Philippe Lacote

The Furnace - dir. Roderick Mackay

Careless Crime - dir. Shahram Mokri

Gaza Mon Amour - dirs. Tarzan Nasser & Arab Nasser

Selva Tragica - dir. Yulene Olaizola

Nowhere Special - dir. Uberto Pasolini

Listen - dir. Ana Rocha De Sousa

The Best Is Yet to Come - dir. Wang Jing

Yellow Cat - dir. Adilkhan Yerzhanov

So that's the line-up for Venice 2020, a particularly strange, low key year for festivals. Not surprised to see more European films than usual. And there's a rather impressive selection of documentaries from all over the world, too. The "Venice Days" sidebar festival (aka "Giornate degli Autori") which runs concurrently with the main festival has also announced a line-up of films for this year - see their selection here. Festival Director Alberto Barbera comments on the slightly smaller line-up of films in 2020: "This year, to borrow Bob Dylan's words, the program contains multitudes: of movies, of genres, of points of view. A consistent number of films have been invited, just slightly fewer than the usual number in Venice. A sign that cinema hasn't been overwhelmed by the pandemic tsunami and still conserves enviable vitality." I hope that is true! I'm very curious to see how the festival plays out this year, and what films will stand out over the pandemic.