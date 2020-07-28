LATEST NEWS
2020 Venice Film Festival Official Selection with Guadagnino & Zhao
July 28, 2020
The Venice Film Festival has officially announced its selection of films playing at the historic film festival in 2020. Venezia (as it is known) will be the very first major festival to return this year ever since everything shut down in March. Celebrating their 77th year, and with no intention of cancelling despite safety concerns, the festival has revealed a bevy of documentary and feature films that will be premiering on the Lido at the end of the summer. Venice 2020 runs from September 2nd to September 12th. The two highlights of the line-up are: The Rider director Chloe Zhao's new film Nomadland starring Frances McDormand, and Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino's doc film Salvatore, about a "Shoemaker of Dreams". We are planning to cover the festival, at least to see how a festival works in this strange coronavirus time. And, of course, to see if there are any unique discoveries worthy of breaking out worldwide. Full list below.
Here's the complete selection of 2020 films directly from Venice, including the director for easy reference.
OPENING NIGHT FILM:
Lacci - dir. Daniele Luchetti (Out of Competition)
COMPETITION (VENEZIA 77):
In Between Dying - dir. Hilal Baydarov
Le Sorelle Macaluso - dir. Emma Dante
The World to Come - dir. Mona Fastvold
Nuevo Orden - dir. Michel Franco
Lovers - dir. Nicole Garcia
Laila In Haifa - dir. Amos Gitai
Dear Comrades - dir. Andrei Konchalovsky
Wife of a Spy - dir. Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Sun Children - dir. Majid Majidi
Pieces of a Woman - dir. Kornel Mundruczo
Miss Marx - dir. Susanna Nicchiarelli
Padrenostro - dir. Claudio Noce
Notturno - dir. Gianfranco Rosi
Never Gonna Snow Again - dir. Malgorzata Szumowska
The Disciple - dir. Chaitanya Tamhane
And Tomorrow the Entire World - dir. Julia Von Heinz
Quo Vadis, Aida? - dir. Jasmila Zbanic
Nomadland - dir. Chloe Zhao
OUT OF COMPETITION (FICTION):
Lasciami Andare - dir. Stefano Mordini
Mandibules - dir. Quentin Dupieux
Love After Love - dir. Ann Hui
Assandira - dir. Salvatore Mereu
The Duke - dir. Robert Michell
Night in Paradise - dir. Park Hoon-Jung
Mosquito State - dir. Filip Jan Rymsza
OUT OF COMPETITION (NON-FICTION):
Sportin' Life - dir. Abel Ferrara
Crazy, Not Insane - dir. Alex Gibney
Greta - dir. Nathan Grossman
Salvatore – Shoemaker of Dreams - dir. Luca Guadagnino
Final Account - dir. Luke Holland
La Verite Su La Dolce Vita - dir. Giussepe Pedersoli
Molecole - dir. Andrea Segre
Narciso Em Ferias - dirs. Renato Terra & Ricardo Calil
Paolo Conte, Via Con Me - dir. Giorgio Verdelli
Hopper/Welles - dir. Orson Welles
City Hall - dir. Frederick Wiseman
OUT OF COMPETITION (SPECIAL):
Princess Europe - dir. Camille Lotteau
30 Monedas (Episode One) - dir. Alex De La Iglesia
Omelia Contadina - dirs. Alica Rohrwacher & JR
HORIZONS (ORIZZONTI):
Apples - dir. Christos Nikou
La Troisieme Guerre - dir. Giovanni Aloi
Milestone - dir. Ivan Ayr
The Wasteland - dir. Ahmad Bahrami
The Man Who Sold His Skin - dir. Kaouther Ben Hania
I Predatori - dir. Pietro Castellitto
Mainstream - dir. Gia Coppola
Genus Pan - dir. Lav Diaz
Zanka Contact - dir. Ismael El Iraki
Guerre E Pace - dirs. Martina Parenti & Massimo D’Anolfi
La Nuit Des Rois - dir. Philippe Lacote
The Furnace - dir. Roderick Mackay
Careless Crime - dir. Shahram Mokri
Gaza Mon Amour - dirs. Tarzan Nasser & Arab Nasser
Selva Tragica - dir. Yulene Olaizola
Nowhere Special - dir. Uberto Pasolini
Listen - dir. Ana Rocha De Sousa
The Best Is Yet to Come - dir. Wang Jing
Yellow Cat - dir. Adilkhan Yerzhanov
So that's the line-up for Venice 2020, a particularly strange, low key year for festivals. Not surprised to see more European films than usual. And there's a rather impressive selection of documentaries from all over the world, too. The "Venice Days" sidebar festival (aka "Giornate degli Autori") which runs concurrently with the main festival has also announced a line-up of films for this year - see their selection here. Festival Director Alberto Barbera comments on the slightly smaller line-up of films in 2020: "This year, to borrow Bob Dylan's words, the program contains multitudes: of movies, of genres, of points of view. A consistent number of films have been invited, just slightly fewer than the usual number in Venice. A sign that cinema hasn't been overwhelmed by the pandemic tsunami and still conserves enviable vitality." I hope that is true! I'm very curious to see how the festival plays out this year, and what films will stand out over the pandemic.
