40 Years of Rad! Official Trailer for Skatepark Doc Film 'Rom Boys'

"There's less judgemental people at a skatepark than there is in a church." Hell yes! Welcome to London's Dogtown. Check out this official trailer for a documentary film titled Rom Boys, about 40 years of rad at a skatepark outside of London called Rom (stop by its official website). This is premiering at the prestigious Paris Surf & Skate Festival this month. When the park suffers a major tragedy during the middle of filming, the story then shifts focus to how these skaters and riders rally together to try and save the park from closure for a new generation of Rom Boys AND Girls. Shot beautifully in stunning 4K this is the first time a feature length documentary has looked at the early British skateboarding scene and the first generation of skaters and BMX riders from the late seventies and eighties who are still going strong. This definitely does look rad! And it's refreshing to hear stories & chat with these people who have a different perspective on life.

Here's the official trailer (+ three posters) for Matt Harris' documentary Rom Boys, from YouTube:

Fifteen years in the making with archive material going back forty years, this feature length documentary looks at a totally unique aspect of British sub-culture - the first generation of skateboarders and BMX freestyle riders in the world's most unique skatepark. Built in a suburb of east London in the late 1970's, Rom is the only skatepark in the world to have official historic protection. The film looks at the users of the park and not only what it means to them but the influence it has had on their lives. Shot in full DCI 4K and featuring interviews with architects, historians, street and graffiti artists, professional skaters and BMX riders as well as the old school locals who have been visiting the park since it opened; this is the first time a feature length documentary has taken an in-depth look at this scene, and its participants, from a uniquely British perspective. Rom Boys is directed and produced by filmmaker Matt Harris, a camera op making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. This will premiere at the Paris Surf & Skate Festival this fall. 1091 will release Harris' Rom Boys direct-to-VOD starting October 13th. Who's in?