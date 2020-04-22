65 Years in Secret - Trailer for Netflix's 'A Secret Love' Documentary

"She means everything." Love is love is love! Netflix has released an official trailer for a wonderful new documentary titled A Secret Love, telling the story of two lovers who have remained hidden for nearly 65 years. Two women – Pat Henschel and pro baseball player Terry Donahue – first fell in love in 1947. But they lived in secret for years. They ultimately decided to come out to family and friends in their eighties and live openly as the couple that they were. Time explains the full story behind these two women and how their romance became the topic for a film. Considering one of them is seen wearing A League of Their Own t-shirt, I can't help point out how this seems like the true story of one of those courageous baseball players.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Bolan's doc A Secret Love, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

65 Years. One Secret. Falling in love in 1947, two women – Pat Henschel and pro baseball player Terry Donahue – begin a 65-year journey of love and overcoming prejudice. A Secret Love is directed by actor-turne-filmmaker Chris Bolan, making his feature directorial debut with this film. Bolan is also the great-nephew of Terry Donahue. Produced by Alexa L. Fogel, Brendan Mason, and Ryan Murphy. Developed by Blumhouse Productions and Beech Hill Films. This was originally supposed to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival this year. Netflix will debut A Secret Love streaming exclusively starting on April 29th this spring.