92nd Academy Awards Nominations Announced - Full List for 2019
by Alex Billington
January 13, 2020
Source: Oscars.org
The complete list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards, the most prestigious award in Hollywood, have been announced today (from Oscars.org). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees this morning via live broadcast. Looking back on it, 2019 was a particualrly exciting year for cinema, with a set of extraordinary films - many of which (but not all!) are thankfully getting honored with well-deserved nominations. There's no need to spend any more time introducing, let's get right into it! This year, The Academy selected a total of nine Best Picture nominees, including: The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, and Parasite. What a day for Parasite! Without further ado, review the full list below.
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with a live telecast airing on ABC. This year's ceremony will not have a host. Here are 2019's nominations:
PICTURE:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
DIRECTOR:
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Todd Phillips - Joker
Sam Mendes - 1917
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho - Parasite
ACTOR:
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
ACTRESS:
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon-ho & Jin Won Han
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
ANIMATED FEATURE:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
Joker - Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
1917 - Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
ANIMATED SHORT:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
LIVE-ACTION SHORT:
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
VISUAL EFFECTS:
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
COSTUME DESIGN:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MAKE-UP & HAIR:
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
FILM EDITING:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
SOUND MIXING:
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
SOUND EDITING:
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ORIGINAL SCORE:
Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
1917 - Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
ORIGINAL SONG:
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - Toy Story 4
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Rocketman
"I'm Standing With You" - Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown" - Frozen 2
"Stand Up" - Harriet
Congratulations to all of this year's nominees. The selections this year are fantastic all around, it's hard to complain about the nominees they did choose because they're all deserving of the acclaim. There are a few glaring omissions. I am, of course, a bit sad that The Farewell got shut out, and Greta Gerwig got shut out of Best Directing. But I am overjoyed to see films like I Lost My Body, Ad Astra, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, and Kitbull getting in. And Bong Joon-ho's Parasite!! Hell yes, Parasite!! Go Bong, go!! It totally broke in, picked up several worthy noms outside of Best Foreign Language Film, and even got Bong Joon-ho into Best Directing. Which RULES! Overall I'm pretty much satisfied with these nominations, but I'm sure there will be plenty of major discussion/complaints as is the norm. What do you think of these nominations this year?
