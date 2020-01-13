92nd Academy Awards Nominations Announced - Full List for 2019

The complete list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards, the most prestigious award in Hollywood, have been announced today (from Oscars.org). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees this morning via live broadcast. Looking back on it, 2019 was a particualrly exciting year for cinema, with a set of extraordinary films - many of which (but not all!) are thankfully getting honored with well-deserved nominations. There's no need to spend any more time introducing, let's get right into it! This year, The Academy selected a total of nine Best Picture nominees, including: The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, and Parasite. What a day for Parasite! Without further ado, review the full list below.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with a live telecast airing on ABC. This year's ceremony will not have a host. Here are 2019's nominations:

PICTURE:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

DIRECTOR:

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Sam Mendes - 1917

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

ACTOR:

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

ACTRESS:

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon-ho & Jin Won Han

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

ANIMATED FEATURE:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

1917 - Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

ANIMATED SHORT:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

LIVE-ACTION SHORT:

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

COSTUME DESIGN:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MAKE-UP & HAIR:

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

FILM EDITING:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

SOUND MIXING:

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SOUND EDITING:

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ORIGINAL SCORE:

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story - Randy Newman

1917 - Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

ORIGINAL SONG:

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - Toy Story 4

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Rocketman

"I'm Standing With You" - Breakthrough

"Into the Unknown" - Frozen 2

"Stand Up" - Harriet

Congratulations to all of this year's nominees. The selections this year are fantastic all around, it's hard to complain about the nominees they did choose because they're all deserving of the acclaim. There are a few glaring omissions. I am, of course, a bit sad that The Farewell got shut out, and Greta Gerwig got shut out of Best Directing. But I am overjoyed to see films like I Lost My Body, Ad Astra, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, and Kitbull getting in. And Bong Joon-ho's Parasite!! Hell yes, Parasite!! Go Bong, go!! It totally broke in, picked up several worthy noms outside of Best Foreign Language Film, and even got Bong Joon-ho into Best Directing. Which RULES! Overall I'm pretty much satisfied with these nominations, but I'm sure there will be plenty of major discussion/complaints as is the norm. What do you think of these nominations this year?