A Cat Becomes a Human in Heartwarming Fantasy 'Shedding' Trailer

"He's tried to get out before… I thought I left it closed…" Freestyle Digital Media has debuted the adorable official trailer for an indie adventure titled Shedding, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jake Thomas. This "gentle, heartwarming fantasy" is about a bored house cat who longs to explore the world outside of his living room. After he mysteriously transforms into a human, he escapes and is taken in by a kindhearted mother. It's kind of a flip on the "person turns into animal" concepts (see: Nine Lives) that we usually get. Shedding stars Lex Quarterman as The Cat, plus Karla Droege and Jacquelyn Zook. This looks quite amusing and a bit cheesy, but that's the point. And ultimately, I think it will end up reminding us of the value of friendship and kindness and unconditional love, as animals often do just by being around.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jake Thomas' Shedding, direct from Freestyle's YouTube:

In this gentle, heartwarming fantasy, a bored and wistful city-dwelling house cat dreams of escaping into the outside world that awaits beyond his living room window… One morning, he awakens to discover himself mysteriously transformed into a human body, prompting his escape into the city. A kindhearted mother befriends the human-formed cat and invites him into her home to be clothed and fed. After a whirlwind day together, the cat meets the family’s stern daughter and frightens her with his uncanny resemblance to her recently deceased brother. Despite their fantastic differences, all three of them share a bond of longing that will lead from loneliness to reconciliation. Shedding is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Jake Thomas, making his feature directorial debut after a few other shorts and additional production work previously. This first premiered at the Sidewalk Film Festival last year. Freestyle DM will release Thomas' Shedding direct-to-VOD starting on December 8th this fall. Curious…?