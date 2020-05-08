A Chinese Grandma Takes on Chinatown in Trailer for 'Lucky Grandma'

"Why do these messy things keep happening?" Good Deed Ent. has debuted the first official trailer for a film called Lucky Grandma, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Sasie Sealy. This already premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at the London, Montana, Leiden, Hawaii, and San Diego Asian Film Festivals last fall. Set in New York City's Chinatown, an ornery, chain-smoking Chinese grandma goes all in at the casino, landing herself on the wrong side of luck - and in the middle of a gang war. Starring Tsai Chin as the titular "lucky grandma", along with Wai Ching Ho, Hsiao-Yuan Ha (aka Corey Ha), Michael Tow, Woody Fu, Yan Xi, and Clem Cheung. Okayyy, whaaat?! This looks so badass! A Chinese Grandma taking on everyone and giving no f**ks about it. I'm down. Respect your elders!

Here's the first official US trailer for Sasie Sealy's Lucky Grandma, direct from GDE's YouTube:

In the heart of Chinatown, New York, an ornery, chain-smoking, newly widowed 80-year-old Grandma (Tsai Chin) is eager to live life as an independent woman, despite the worry of her family. When a local fortune teller (Wai Ching Ho) predicts a most auspicious day in her future, Grandma decides to head to the casino and goes all in, only to land herself on the wrong side of luck…suddenly attracting the attention of some local gangsters. Desperate to protect herself, Grandma employs the services of a bodyguard from a rival gang (Corey Ha) and soon finds herself right in the middle of a Chinatown gang war. Lucky Grandma is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Sasie Sealy, making her feature directorial debut after one doc previously, as well as a number of shorts and TV work. The screenplay is by Angela Cheng and Sasie Sealy. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and it also played at the London Film Festival. Good Deed Ent. will release Sealy's Lucky Grandma in "virtual cinemas" starting on May 22nd this month.