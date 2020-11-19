'A Disturbance in the Force' Doc Trailer About THAT Holiday Special

"Nobody's allowed to mention it." An early promo trailer has debuted for a new fan documentary titled A Disturbance in the Force, co-directed by the filmmaker behind the Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made documentary. This crazy Star Wars doc is about the infamous, unbelievably bad Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978, digging deep into the behind-the-scenes story. The filmmakers explain to io9: "Most attention on the Holiday Special just focuses on how bad it is and doesn't go deeper. Our film is not going to be 90 minutes of dumping on it because no one wants to watch that. We're gone really deep in the research and like an onion, there are a lot more layers as to how the Special happened than you would expect." Sounds good to me. As much as I want nothing to do with that Holiday Special (although this year's Lego Holiday Special looks fun), I'm curious about this and what they learned from the people who made it.

First trailer (+ poster) for Coon & Kozak's doc A Disturbance in the Force, from Vimeo (via SlashFilm):

