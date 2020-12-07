'A Dog Called Money' Doc Trailer About PJ Harvey & Seamus Murphy

"He documented the journeys, capturing the stories that inspired an album." Abramorama has unveiled an official US trailer for a music documentary titled A Dog Called Money, marking the directorial debut of renowned photographer Seamus Murphy. Accompany PJ Harvey and Seamus Murphy on a journey through the creative process behind PJ Harvey's new album, conceived by their travels around the globe. This first premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival and played at numerous other festivals last year. A Dog Called Money is a uniquely intimate journey through the inspiration, writing and recording of a PJ Harvey record. Harvey and photographer/director Seamus Murphy traveled through Afghanistan, Kosovo and Washington DC before landing back in London to record in an unprecedented & experimental way. How to make music.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Seamus Murphy's doc A Dog Called Money, direct from YouTube:

Award-winning photographer Seamus Murphy has made a film that investigates the creative process behind his project with PJ Harvey. While tracing the sources of songs and detailing the journey of their birth, he brings to life the people and places at their very heart. A Dog Called Money is directed by award-winning Irish photographer Seamus Murphy, making his feature directorial debut with this project. Produced by Isabel Davis, Katie Holly, Seamus Murphy, and James Wilson. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and also played at numerous doc fests last year including CPH:DOX, Sheffield, Thessaloniki, Dok'n'Ritam, Docs Ireland. Abramorama will release Murphy's A Dog Called Money in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on December 9th. For more details stop by the film's official website.