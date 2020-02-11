A Doll Finds a Friend in Second Trailer for 'Brahms: The Boy 2' Horror

"Beware his story, one and all… Brahms was never just a doll. To live again, he needs a friend." STX Films & Lakeshore have revealed a second trailer for Brahms: The Boy 2, arriving in theaters later this month. This horror sequel is about a haunted doll that befriends a young boy in order to return to life. After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son finds Brahms, a creepy life-like doll that begins to taunt them in unsettling ways. Katie Holmes stars, along with Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, and Ralph Ineson. This looks particularly creepy with some horrifying moments teased in this trailer, and that doll is just the worst. Don't want to see it anywhere near me, ever. Stay far, far, far away from me, Brahms…

Here's the second trailer (+ French poster) for William Brent Bell's Brahms: The Boy 2, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Bell's Brahms: The Boy 2 here, to see more footage from this.

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Brahms: The Boy 2 (aka The Boy II) is directed by American filmmaker William Brent Bell, director of the films Sparkle and Charm, Stay Live, The Devil Inside, Wer, and The Boy previously. The screenplay is written by Stacey Menear, based on his original characters. Produced by Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, Richard Wright, Eric Reid, Jim Wedaa, Roy Lee, and Matt Berenson. STX Films will release Bell's Brahms: The Boy 2 in theaters everywhere starting February 21st later this month. Planning to see this in theaters?