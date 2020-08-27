A Dysfunctional Family of Demons Horror Movie 'Broil' Official Trailer

"Who are we?" "I've been waiting for you to ask that question…" Well Go USA has released the first official trailer for an indie horror film titled Broil, from filmmaker Edward Drake. The film follows a dysfunctional family of demons vying to control the future of their wealth. After a violent incident with a school nemesis, 17-year-old Chance Sinclair is sent out to live with her draconian grandfather August Sinclair at his lavish estate, where she soon uncovers an ancient family secret. Suddenly caught between warring factions of the family, her only hope for survival may well come from a killer-for-hire. The film stars Avery Konrad as Chance, with Jonathan Lipnicki, Lochlyn Munro, Timothy V. Murphy, Corey Large, and Annette Reilly. This looks good…? Not just a dysfunctional family drama, a dysfunctional family of demons drama.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Edward Drake's Broil, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

After a violent incident with a school nemesis, 17-year-old Chance Sinclair (Avery Konrad) is sent to live with her draconian grandfather (Timothy V. Murphy) at his lavish estate, where she soon uncovers a dangerous ancient family secret. Suddenly caught between warring factions of the family, her only hope for survival may well come from a killer-for-hire (Jonathan Lipnicki) with a fortuitous stroke of culinary genius. Broil is directed by Australian filmmaker Edward "E.J." Drake, making his second feature after directing the film Animals previously, as well as a few shorts and other production work. The screenplay is written by Piper Mars and Edward Drake. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Well Go USA will debut Drake's Broil in select theaters + on VOD starting October 13th coming this fall. Who's curious?