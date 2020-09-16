A Family Challenges a Made-Up Home Nation in Trailer for 'Treason'

"This is completely insane. Like a thousand steps too far." 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie film titled Treason, a strange satire about a man who rules a made-up nation with his family as his only subjects. This seems kind of like that "Family Guy" episode when Peter creates Petoria, but as a real indie film. When his son takes the mission too far and his daughter questions everything, Grant fights for control in the face of family, country, and reality. The indie stars Jeff LeBeau, Dalia Vosylius, Emma Center, Colby Rummell, Ra Hanna, Felisha Michelle Cacho, Jordan Wall, Pierce Minor, and Bill Lithgow. This looks interesting, I'll give it that, but not sure if it's any good or merely a funny concept.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Eric DePriester's Treason, direct from 1091's YouTube:

On a desert ranch, Grant Wilson (Jeff LeBeau) rules a made-up nation with his family as his only subjects. When his son takes the mission too far and his daughter questions everything, Grant fights for control in the face of family, country, and reality. Treason is both written and directed by first-time filmmaker Eric DePriester, making his feature directorial debut with this project. Produced by Henry Parizek and Eric DePriester. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 will release DePriester's Treason direct-to-VOD starting on October 6th this fall. Anyone interested in watching this?