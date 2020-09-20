A Family of Musicians in Israeli Drama 'God of the Piano' Official Trailer

"We were at your concert just now. We really enjoyed it." Film Movement has released an official US trailer for God of the Piano, and Israeli drama that is currently playing in "virtual cinemas" in the US as of this weekend. It originally premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival last year, and also stopped by a few other international film fests. The drama tells a multi-generational story of a family of musicians. For Anat, music is everything. Having never been able to reach her father's musical standards, she rests her hopes on the child she's about to have. He is born deaf, and still grows up to be a talented pianist, but there is still one great obstacle - his grandfather. She must finally confront him. The film stars Naama Preis, Andy Levi, Ze'ev Shimshoni, Ron Bitterman, and Shimon Mimran. This looks quite good. I'm intrigued by the twist with her son early on, and how intense the story is - seeing him grow up and pushing his talent. Crazy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Itay Tal's God of the Piano, direct from YouTube:

For Anat, music is everything. Having never been able to reach her father's musical standards, she rests her hopes on the child she's about to have. When he is born deaf, Anat succumbs to extreme measures to keep the dream alive and raise the musical prodigy she was planning on. But as the young pianist grows up, his lack of respect for his grandfather becomes an obstacle to his career. Anat will have to confront her father. God of the Piano, originally titled Elohe HaPsanter in Hebrew, is both written & directed by Israeli filmmaker Itay Tal, making his first feature film after directing and editing numerous other short films previously. Produced by Hila ben Shushan, Shani Egozin, Itay Tal. This first premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival last year, and it already opened in Israel in the fall last year. Film Movement will release Itay Tal's God of the Piano in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" on September 18th this month. Curious?