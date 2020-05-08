A Love Triangle Battle in Official Trailer for 'The Accompanist' Film

"Have you ever had a dream, then see it fall apart right in front of you?" Dark Star Pictures has released an official trailer for The Accompanist, a romantic drama from filmmaker / actor Frederick Keeve. Keeve not only stars in the film, he wrote and directed it, produced it, and composed the score for it as well. Set in the heart of Los Angeles, The Accompanist tells the story of a troubled ballet star who is seeking a comeback and finds salvation in a piano accompanist who can shift time with his music. When the ballet dancer's boyfriend sees the growing attraction between the dancer and the pianist, an all-out war ensues to see whose love will win out. Also starring Ricky Palomino, Aaron Cavette, and Juliet Doherty. This looks like an intense and passionate romantic drama, dealing with some turbulent personal struggles and serious trauma.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Frederick Keeve's The Accompanist, direct from YouTube:

A talented pianist (Keeve), haunted by his past, searches for redemption when he meets a beautiful dancer at the ballet studio where he plays. When the dancer’s boyfriend sees the attraction between the two men, he wages war to win his lover back. The Accompanist is both written and directed by acclaimed actor / composer / filmmaker Frederick Keeve, making his narrative directorial debut after making the doc film From Russia to Hollywood: The 100-Year Odyssey of Chekhov and Shdanoff, and a few other short films previously. He also composed the score for the film. Produced by Julie Eagleton and Frederick Keeve. This originally premiered at the Silicon Beach Film Festival last year. Dark Star Pictures will release Keeve's The Accompanist direct-to-VOD starting on June 2nd coming soon this summer. Who's interested in this one?