A Man Searches for the Owner of 'The Bra' in Azerbaijan Comedy Trailer

Indican Pictures has released an official US trailer for an indie, light-hearted comedy titled The Bra, from German filmmaker Veit Helmer. The film is already out to watch now, but we're just catching up with it at this point. Set in the country of Azerbaijan (nestled between Iran and Georgia) the film tells the story of an aging train driver named Nurlan. To escape from his lonely existence, he embarks on the most adventurous journey of his life: to find the owner of a perky piece of blue underwear that his train snagged off a washing line. He rents a small room in Baku and begins his quest. Starring Predrag 'Miki' Manojlovic as Nurlan, with Paz Vega, Denis Levant, Chulpan Khamatova, Maia Morgenstern, and Frankie Wallac. This has the look and feel of an old classic B&W film, something from a time long ago, a comedic quest for love. And this dialogue-free trailer is pretty dang good - emphasizing that this film is entirely dialogue-free, too.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Veit Helmer's The Bra, direct from Indican's YouTube (via Apple):

Train driver Nurlan's (Predrag 'Miki' Manojlovic) heading to Baku for the last time before retirement, but on his fateful journey around the neighborhoods of the city his train snags a blue bra off a washing line. To escape from his lonely existence, Nurlan embarks on the most adventurous journey of his life: to find the owner of this perky piece of underwear. He rents a small room in Baku and begins his quest to find his "Cinderella". The Bra, also known as Vom Lokführer, Der Die Liebe Suchte (From the Train Driver Who Was Looking for Love) in German, is directed by German filmmaker Veit Helmer, director of the films Tuvalu, Gate to Heaven, Absurdistan, Baikonur, and Fiddlesticks previously. The screenplay is written by Leonie Geisinger and Veit Helmer. This first premiered at the Hof and Tokyo Film Festivals in 2018. Indican already released Helmer's The Bra in virtual cinemas + VOD on October 9th earlier this month. Anyone?