A Man Tries to Start a New Life in Vermont in 'Major Arcana' Trailer

"It's a challenge - to surrender to fate." Good Deed Entertainment has released the official trailer for an indie drama titled Major Arcana, which is a reference to tarot cards and the special set of cards known as "Major Arcana". Hence why the poster (below) has tarot cards on it. A long-troubled itinerant carpenter returns home to small town Vermont and attempts to build a log cabin by hand, hoping to free himself from a cycle of poverty and addiction. But when Dink reconnects with Sierra, a woman with whom he shares a complicated past, he becomes locked in a desperate struggle between the person he was and the person he hopes to become. Gary Lightbody (Snow Patrol) wrote and recorded an original song for the film, aptly titled "Major Arcana." The cast includes Ujon Tokarski, Tara Summers, and Lane Bradbury. This does look good, I quite like that quote about this being a "back to basics" film. There's power in simplicity sometimes.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Josh Melrod's Major Arcana, originally from Apple:

Dink (Ujon Tokarski) is an itinerant carpenter with a reputation for drunkenness and duplicity. After a long absence he returns to Vermont, newly sober, to take possession of his father’s estate: a derelict trailer, $15K hidden in a wall vent, and 52 acres of wilderness. He soon crosses paths with Sierra (Tara Summers, “Boston Legal”) with whom he shares a complicated past and sets out to prove to her that he’s turned his life around. Inspired by the beauty of his new land, Dink cuts down a stand of pine trees and sets to the arduous task of building a log cabin by hand. Alone in the woods Dink loses himself in his work, timber by back-breaking timber, and he escapes the persistent reminders of his shoddy existence. As the cabin takes shape, and Dink’s mother (Lane Bradbury) hounds him for the inheritance she believes is rightfully hers, Dink finds his sobriety in jeopardy and he must at last choose his fate: darkness or light. Major Arcana is directed by American filmmaker Josh Melrod, his first narrative feature after directing one doc Cartoon College previously. This first premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in 2018. Good Deed will release Major Arcana into "virtual cinemas" on October 9th, then on VOD starting November 6th.