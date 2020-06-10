'A Most Beautiful Thing' Doc Trailer About the First Black Rowing Team

"We're trying to rewrite history here." An official trailer has debuted for an indie documentary film titled A Most Beautiful Thing, which initially premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Narrated by Common, this powerful film chronicles the first African-American high school rowing team in the US - made up of young men, many of whom were in rival gangs from the West Side of Chicago, coming together to row in the same boat. It explores not only the safety these young men found on the water (where, as the captain reflected, "we were in a place where we could not hear the sound of sirens"), but the trauma of violence and cyclical poverty, examining how these young men were able to support each other in reimagining a different future for themselves, and how rowing and the water provided the backdrop for that opportunity. The group reunites 20 years later to look back and celebrate their story. Well the looks astounding! A must watch doc.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mary Mazzio's doc A Most Beautiful Thing, direct from YouTube:

A Most Beautiful Thing, narrated by the Academy Award / Grammy-winning artist, Common; executive-produced by NBA Stars Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade along with Grammy-award winning producer 9th Wonder; and directed by award-winning filmmaker (and Olympic rower) Mary Mazzio, chronicles the first African American high school rowing team in this country (made up of young men, many of whom were in rival gangs from the West Side of Chicago), all coming together to row in the same boat. A Most Beautiful Thing is directed by American athlete / filmmaker Mary Mazzio, director of numerous doc films including A Hero for Daisy, Lemonade Stories, The Apple Pushers, Contrarian, Underwater Dreams, and I am Jane Doe previously. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Mazzio's A Most Beautiful Thing will release in select theaters + on VOD starting July 10th this summer. Who's interested?