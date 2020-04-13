A Mysterious Traveler from Another Dimension in Trailer for 'A Helical'

"I want something more from you… I want more. Give me more." Vimeo has debuted an official trailer for a compelling sci-fi short film titled A Helical, the first official short film made by Irish filmmaker Marcus McMahon. This 30 minute short will be available to watch from Vimeo in May, but in the meantime, this 60 second trailer is quite an enticing tease. This mesmerizing, abstract film features an experimental narrative: "A lone traveller, from another dimension, arrives on a mysterious yet familiar planet." The film also stars Marcus McMahon as "A Helical" (helical just means having the form of a helix; spiral) along with Keith Chanter and Sanna Kelly. This trailer definitely doesn't explain what's going on, where he is, or what he wants, but it still got my attention. I'm always curious about unique indie sci-fi. Keep an eye out for this one.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Marcus McMahon's short film A Helical, direct from Vimeo:

A lone traveller, from another dimension, arrives on a mysterious yet familiar planet. He is greeted by strange entities. Some wise, some sinister, they offer deep, dark lessons to the traveller. Each step of the way his subconscious is slowly revealed to him as he confronts his inner world. Each lesson reminds him he was born into a pattern, that he is a pattern. A Helical is both written and directed by Anglo-Irish actor / filmmaker Marcus McMahon based in London, making his first short film. He's also working on another short, Spherular, and a feature film project called Unknown Motion. Cinematography by Michal Wisniowski (and drone shots by Alistair Gillan), and music by Stephen Richardson. For more on the short, visit Marcus' official website. A Helical will be available to watch via Vimeo On Demand starting May 21st this summer.