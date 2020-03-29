A Mysterious Woman Returns Home in Trailer for 'Carrion' Horror Film

"We're all being hunted." Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Carrion, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Michael Zaiko Hall, making his move into directing after years in visual effects. Jenya Chaplin stars as a young woman who shows up on her cousin's doorstep in Northern California after a ten year absence. As dark events from the past resurface, someone in the woods follows their every move. Who is she, and who are they? The film also stars Chloe Caro, Nathan Knight, Marc Victor, Sierra Goddard, and Oliver Caspersen. It's a bit hard to make out exactly what's going on in this trailer, but it looks like it has a nice, chilly atmosphere to it at least. Check out the footage below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Zaiko Hall's Carrion, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

The past is coming back to hunt her… A young woman named Carrie Anne (Jenya Chaplin) arrives in Northern California after spending ten years at a mysterious Russian facility known as The Institute. She returns to her childhood home, and the site of her mother's murder years prior. As dark events from the past resurface, someone in the woods follows their every move. Carrion is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Michael Zaiko Hall, a veteran VFX artist making his feature directorial debut with this film, after making one other short previously. Based on a story by Oliver Caspersen, and produced by Oliver Caspersen. This indie horror hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will release Carrion direct-to-VOD starting on March 31st coming up soon. Anyone interested in this one?