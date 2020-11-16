A New Kind of Fight Club - First Trailer for 'Knuckledust' Action Film

"This is my world… And I control everything in it." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for Knuckledust, an intense action-thriller movie that looks like a mash-up between Fight Club and The Raid (the original one from 2011). A specialized police task force discovers an elite fight club (called "Club Knuckledust") where they find seven underground levels, each filled with the dead bodies of fighters from around the world. Only one man is found left alive. The task force has to work out if he's a mass murderer or the lone survivor? Of course, we already know he fought his way down there and is probably the winner. But still! This looks brutally intense. Starring Moe Dunford, Kate Dickie, Camille Rowe, Phil Davis, Alex Ferns, Olivier Richters, Jaime Winstone, Gethin Anthony, and Sebastien Foucan. This looks like it could be seriously badass, or one big, bloody mess. Hopefully it's as entertaining as it seems in this trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for James Kermack's Knuckledust, direct from Goldwyn's YouTube:

When a police task force kicks open the doors of elite underground fight den - Club Knuckledust, they find seven levels of hell, filled with the dead bodies of countless fighters, assassins and goons. Only one man, beaten to a pulp, barely breathing, is still alive: Hard Eight. With a shady Government official en route to take him away, Chief Inspector Katherine Keaton and her team have ninety minutes to interrogate Hard Eight to find out if is the lone survivor or a multiple murderer. With lies flying from everyone's mouths and corruption becoming apparent, Keaton starts to wonder "Who is the real criminal…?" Knuckledust is written and directed by actor / filmmaker James Kermack, director of the films Hi-Lo Joe and DanTDM Presents The Contest previously, as well as a few short films. Produced by Julien Loeffler, Laurent Fumeron, Daniel Goroshko, Rodolphe Sanze. This hasn't premiered at any festivals as far as we know. Goldwyn Films will release Kermack's Knuckledust direct-to-VOD starting on December 11th this fall. Who's interested?