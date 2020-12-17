A Photographer Unravels His Past in 'Chasing the Rain' Official Trailer

"Do you think there are people that are just doomed, or cursed?" An official trailer has debuted for an indie drama titled Chasing the Rain, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Cindy Jansen. A photographer desperately tries to fit in and hold on to a decent life he seems to have. But when tragedy suddenly strikes, his unresolved past begins unraveling. He becomes increasingly fearful that something (or someone) must be inflicting ruthless suffering on some people more than others, and he plans an escape. The film's indie cast includes Matt Lanter, William Russ, Hallee Hirsh, Yetide Badaki, Eric Tiede, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Maiara Walsh, Dendrie Taylor, and Cindy Pickett. This looks like the cliche story of someone who is well-traveled and has seen all the bad sides of the world sparring with all the oblivious people back home who can't understand what's going on. I wish this looked better than it does, seems so melodramatic.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cindy Jansen's Chasing the Rain, direct from YouTube:

A shy photographer desperately tries to fit in and hold on to a decent life he seems to have. When tragedy suddenly befalls him, his unresolved past begins unraveling. Struggling to cope, he becomes increasingly fearful that something (or someone) must be inflicting ruthless suffering on some people more than others, and he plans an escape. Chasing the Rain, formerly known as A Chance of Rain, is both written & directed by first-time filmmaker Cindy Jansen, making her feature directorial debut with this film. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Jansen's Chasing the Rain will debut on Amazon Prime Video streaming starting December 18th this month. For more info, visit the film's official website.