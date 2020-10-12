A Possessed Tape Unleashes a Demon in 'They Reach' Horror Trailer

"How do we kill it?!" "You can't." Uncork'd Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled They Reach, marking the feature directorial debut of Pacific-Northwest filmmaker Sylas Dall. Set in 1979, the film follows a 13-year-old girl who stumbles upon a possessed reel-to-reel tape player. She unknowingly unleashes a demonic entity that haunts her family while slowly dragging the small town of Clarkston to Hell. She and her two friends must find a way to defeat the demon before more people disappear. The film stars Mary Madaline Roe as Jessica, with Morgan Chandler, Eden Campbell, Kyan Zielinski, Elizabeth Rhoades, Ash Calder, Frederick Floyd, Kara Puerschner, and Adrienne Jordan. This seems like it has a few cool ideas in it, and tons of horrifying scenes, maybe trying a bit too much. Still looks quite creepy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Sylas Dall's They Reach, direct from YouTube:

Its 1979, and a 13-year-old science nerd named Jessica (Mary Madaline Roe) stumbles upon a possessed reel-to-reel tape player and accidentally unleashes a demonic entity. She must recruit her two of her best friends to help fight the beast before it devours more souls in the small town of Clarkston. They Reach is directed by American filmmaker Sylas Dall, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Bry Troyer and Dall (who also produced), based on a story by Sylas Dall. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Uncork'd Entertainment will release Dall's They Reach direct-to-DVD / VOD starting November 3rd coming soon. Worth a watch?